BTET 2017 results declared, how to apply for scrutiny

The BTET 2017 results were announced on September 23. The results are available on the official website.

A candidate has to submit Rs 70 per paper while they have to pay Rs 102 to receive their OMR sheet per paper.

The Bihar Board had conducted the online exam on Sunday, July 23. While announcing the results last week, BSEB officials said only 16.07 per cent candidates passed paper I, which was meant to test the eligibility for appointment as Class 1 to 5 teachers and 17.84 per cent cleared paper II, meant to assess the eligibility for the appointment for class 6 to 8.

Altogether 43,794 aspirants wrote paper 1 and 1.68 lakh paper II, which was held on July 23 at 348 examination centres across the state.

Candidates who wish to receive their OMR answer sheet or are unsatisfied with their scores can apply for scrutiny by September 30. They have to apply online by October 2. The same can be done at bsebonline.net and biharboard.ac.in.

BTET 2017 results-How to apply for scrutiny:

Go to bsebonline.net or biharboard.ac.in

or Click on BTET 2017 scrutiny link

Enter the admit card and other details

A page will open showing check boxes next to the paper I and II

Click on the fee payment button and pay the fees

Remember to mention your email address as the OMR sheet will be sent on it.

Take a printout

OneIndia News