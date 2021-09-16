BSY watches silently from back benches as Siddaramaiah roars in assembly

Bengaluru, Sep 16: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah has corned the state government over fuel hike and demanded the state government to reduce the cess and sales tax on fuel to ease the burden of the common man.

In the ongoing session, Siddaramaiah urged the BJP government to reduce the sales tax from 35 per cent to 15 per cent. Citing the example of the Tamil Nadu government, the Leader of the Opposition said that the neighbouring state reduced the price by Rs 3 and Karnataka should reduce much more than it.

He accused the state and the centre of indulging in "criminal loot." "The prices of essential commodities have reached sky-high. The price of rice, pulses, cement, iron, gas, petrol, diesel and everything has risen in the last two years, making the lives of middle-class miserable," Siddaramaiah said.

Detailing the price of crude oil when the UPA was in power and the present regime, the Congress leader said, "The BJP cites the crude oil prices for the fuel hike, but the crude oil price is down to USD 69 per barrel from USD 120 when the UPA was in power. Yet a litre of petrol is being sold at Rs 106 and diesel will touch Rs 100 soon,"

Sensing how the ruling party would defend itself by putting blame on the UPA government over borrowed loans and oil bonds, Siddaramiah countered, "The loans amounted to just about Rs 1.30 lakh crore. From Karnataka alone in seven years, Rs 1.21 lakh crore excise duty has gone to the centre."

BSY Sits in Back Benches

Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, for years, has raises issues pertaining to the people and used to respond to attacks from the oppositions that includes Siddaramaiah, is seen silently watching the sessions from the last benches.

In the ongoing session, the Lingayat strongman is occupying the last row of treasury benches.

"I requested the Speaker to allot me a seat next to the Chief Whip. He agreed to it. I will sit there and participate in the proceedings," Yediyurappa told reporters.

He added that he would work as an ordinary party worker and his aim is to ensure that Siddaramaiah will sit in the opposition even if he wins the next election.

Story first published: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 14:08 [IST]