BSP proves political pundits wrong, makes a strong comeback

Experts and political commentators had almost written-off the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) after its debacle in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017. Many even suggested Mayawati to take retirement from politics after the BSP's dismal show in both 2014 Lok Sabha and the state assembly elections earlier this year.

But, the Mayawati-led party is set to end up second behind the BJP in the UP civic polls. BSP has won the mayoral polls in Aligarh and Meerut leaving the SP and Congress behind.

As per latest reports, the BSP was ahead in 116 wards out of the 652 wards where civic polls were held. This is a stunning performance considering the fact the entire BSP campaign was a low key affair.

For the Congress, it was a major setback as it lost even in its bastion Amethi.

