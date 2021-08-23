BSF fires at drone in Arnia sector

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 23: The Border Security Force fired at a flying object along the Indo-Pak International Border in the Arnia Sector of Jammu district.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Today morning at about 0530 hrs (5.30am), a blinking red and yellow light in the sky was observed by our forward troops in Arnia sector near the IB. Our troops immediately fired 25 LMG rounds on the flying object due to which it gained some height and went towards Pakistani side. The area is being searched with help of police," a spokesperson for the BSF said.

    The area is being scanned, but nothing has been found so far, BSF DIG, S P S Sandhu said.

    On June 27 a drone dropped off two explosives at the Jammu air base in which two personnel sustained minor injuries. There have been a spate of drone sightings in the aftermath of that incident. The NIA took up the probe into the case.

    Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 11:24 [IST]
