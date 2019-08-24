  • search
    BSF finds two Pakistani boats abandoned in 'Harami Nala' area

    By PTI
    |

    Ahmedabad, Aug 24: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday found two Pakistani fishing boats abandoned in the 'Harami Nala' creek area along the Indo-Pak border near Kutch district of Gujarat, an official said.

    A thorough search operation was launched after two single-engine fitted Pakistani boats were found abandoned in the Harami Nala, but nothing suspicious was recovered from the area, he said.

    "Around 6:30 am on Saturday, a patrolling party of the BSF seized two single-engine fitted Pakistani fishing boats in 'Harami Nala' area," the official said, adding that nothing suspicious has been recovered from the area though a thorough search operation is still underway.

    'Harami Nala' is a sluggish and shallow water channel in the Sir Creek area from where the Border Security Force reports cases of seizure of Pakistani fishermen or abandoned boats.

    In May this year, the BSF captured a Pakistani fishing boat from the area while the fishermen on board managed to escape.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 16:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2019
