BSF Constable Recruitment 2017: Vacancy, salary and application details

The BSF Constable Recruitment 2017 has begun. The Minimum age to apply for the post of Constable in BSF is 18 years and the maximum age to apply for the post of Constable in BSF is 23 years. the age relaxation will be according to Government rules.

There are total 1074 vacancies in BSF for the post of Constable. There are total 67 vacancies of Constable(Cobbler), 28 vacancies of Constable(Tailor), 02 Vacancies for Constable(Carpenter), 1 vacany for Constable(Draughtsman), 05 vacancies for Constable(Painter), 332 vancancies for Constable(Cook), 177 vacancies for Constable(Water carrier), 131 vacancies for Constable(Washerman post), 85 vacancies for Constable(Barber), 212 vacancies for Constable(Sweeper), 27 vacancies for Constable(Waiter), 01 vacancy for the post of Constable(Mali) and 06 post vacancies for Constable(Khoji) in BSF.

Selected candidates will get a pay scale of 5200-20200 + Grade pay of Rs.2000 per month. these posts are temporary posts but will make permanent.

Candidates must have completed Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized University or board with a two-year experience in the respective trade or one-year certificate course from an industrial training Institute or a two years diploma in similar trade.

There will be a written exam for the post of Constable in BSF with the Physical examination. The written exam will be of 100 question and it will be of 100 marks. the qualifying marks for General category is 35% and for SC/ST/OBC the qualifying marks are 33%. The exam will consists question from General Awareness, Elementry Mats, Aptitude and General knowledge. There will be a medical examination too.

