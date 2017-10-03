BSF camp attack: Modi govt compromising national security, says Randeep Surjewala

New Delhi, Oct 3: The Congress denounced the government over a militant attack on a BSF camp near the Srinagar airport, accusing it of compromising national security.

Speaking to reporters here, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged the government had proved to be a "total failure". He asked the prime minister when his administration would formulate a policy to deal with terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

"The attack is evidence of how the Modi government has compromised and toyed with national security. The question is what are Modiji and his government doing? When will we see the 56-inch chest?" Surjewala asked.

Earlier in the day, security forces gunned down three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants who stormed a BSF camp near the high-security Srinagar airport. An assistant sub-inspector of the force was also killed in the gunfight.

PTI