  • search

BSEB Class 12 Compartment result 2018 declared, how to check

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 27: The BSEB Class 12 Compartment result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    BSEB Class 12 Compartment result 2018 declared, how to check

    The evaluation for answer sheets for Bihar board students began on March 5. As per the schedule released initially by the board, the evaluation was to be completed by March 15.
    In 2017, the results for the intermediate students was declared in the last week of May. The results for the matric students was declared in June.

    The results were to be declared on August 20, but it was delayed.

    In 2017, the board could not avoid controversy second year in a row and allegations were made of irregularity in evaluation process as well as misconduct during the examination. The results this year would be declared by May 25. The Bihar board results 2018 are available on www.biharboard.ac.in.

    How to check BSEB Class 12 Compartment result 2018:

    • Go to www.biharboard.ac.in
    • Click on the results link
    • Enter required details such as roll number
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    bihar results

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue