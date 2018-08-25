  • search

BSEB Class 12 Compartment result 2018 date: Expected by Aug 27

Posted By:
    New Delhi, Aug 24: The BSEB Class 12 Compartment result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared would be available on the official website.

    BSEB Class 12 Compartment result 2018 date: Expected by Aug 27

    The evaluation for answer sheets for Bihar board students began on March 5. As per the schedule released initially by the board, the evaluation was to be completed by March 15.

    In 2017, the results for the intermediate students was declared in the last week of May. The results for the matric students was declared in June. The results are expected to be declared on August 27.

    The results were to be declared on August 20, but it was delayed. While the board is making all attempts to declare the results by the end of this month, sources say that it may be declared anytime next week. No further delay is expected.

    In 2017, the board could not avoid controversy second year in a row and allegations were made of irregularity in evaluation process as well as misconduct during the examination. The results this year would be declared by May 25. The Bihar board results 2018 when declared will be available on www.biharboard.ac.in.

    How to check BSEB Class 12 Compartment result 2018:

    • Go to www.biharboard.ac.in
    • Click on the results link
    • Enter required details such as roll number
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 6:47 [IST]
