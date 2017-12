BSEAP SSC Class 10 Board exam 2018 time table: Check here

The BSEAP SSC Class 10 Board exam 2018 date sheet has been released.

The exams would begin on March 15, 2018 and end on March 29, 2018. In some subjects, there will also be an objective question paper which needs to be answered in the last half an hour only except First language Telugu Paper - I and II/ Oriya Paper I and II/ Kannada Paper I and II/ Tamil paper I and II/ Hindi paper I and II/ Urdu paper I and II/ Third language English paper I and II/ OSSC Sanskrit Paper I and II. The objective paper for these languages will be given at the start of the examination and will be collected at the end of it.

Time Table:

March 15, 2018 - First Language paper I (Group A); First Language paper I (Composite Course)

March 16, 2018 - First language paper II (group A); First language paper II (Composite Course); OSSC Main Language paper I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

March 17, 2018 - Second language

March 19, 2018 - English Paper I

March 20, 2018 - English paper II

March 21, 2018 - Mathematics Paper I

March 22, 2018 - Mathematics paper II

March 23, 2018 - General Science paper I

March 24, 2018 - General Science Paper II

March 26, 2018 - Social Studies Paper I

March 27, 2018 - Social Studies Paper II

March 28, 2018 - OSSC Main language Paper II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

March 29, 2018 - SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

OneIndia News