Brutal gang-rape in Haryana, culprits mutilate private parts of teen girl

In a horrific incident, a minor girl was brutally raped and murdered in Haryana's Jind on Sunday. Her mutilated body was found in a village in Jind district on Friday and was sent to PGIMS for the post-mortem. The incident reminds the Delhi's Nirbhaya gang-rape case in 2011.

Representational Image

Dr SK Dattarwal, PGI Rohtak, said, "The body had many injury marks, private parts were mutilated and there were lot of internal injuries. Signs of sexual assault are visible and looks like 3-4 people were responsible, a hard and blunt thing was inserted inside her, signs of drowning also found."

Deputy SP Kaptan Singh said two SITs have been constituted for investigation in the case. An FIR is registered under section 302 IPC.

Father of the victim said, "My daughter was kidnapped and raped, culprits should be punished, we want justice for her. If the administration had done its job well, an incident like this would have never happened."

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said one person has been identified in the rape case.

According to Times of India, the family refused to accept her body for cremation. They demanded the case be handed to the CBI, a government job for a member of her family, Rs 50 lakh from the Nirbhaya Fund, two arms licenses. It was only after Haryana minister KK Bedi assured them of a time-bound probe and release of compensation, the family received the body for cremation.

