Afghan territory must not be used to carry out terror attacks against other countries: BRICS Leaders

BRICS must live up to commitments to sovereign equality and territorial integrity: Jaishankar

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, May 19: The knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict have led to a sharp increase in costs of energy, food and commodities and it must be mitigated for the sake of developing countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday at a virtual meeting of the BRICS.

With the foreign ministers of China, Russia and two other member countries listening, Jaishankar also said that the BRICS has repeatedly affirmed respect for sovereign equality, territorial integrity and international law, adding the grouping must live up to these commitments.

In his remarks at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the external affairs minister also said that the grouping must display "zero tolerance for terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism", in an apparent reference to Pakistan. The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

The meeting was hosted by China. "The knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict have led to sharp increases in the costs of energy, food and commodities. This must be mitigated for the sake of the developing world," Jaishankar said. "BRICS has repeatedly affirmed respect for sovereign equality, territorial integrity and international law. We must live up to these commitments," he added.

His comments assumed significance as they came in the backdrop of the lingering border row between India and China in eastern Ladakh and Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. "The BRICS should unanimously and specifically support UN Security Council reform. Together, we should press for credible commitment of resources by developed nations for climate action and climate justice," Jaishankar said.

"The BRICS must display zero tolerance for terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism. A globalised and digitised world will give due regard to trust and transparency," he added. The external affairs minister also said that sustainable development goals must be approached in a comprehensive manner. PTI