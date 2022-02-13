Anti-BJP moves: KCR to go to Mumbai to meet Uddhav; Mamata to come to Hyderabad

Brazen misuse of power: Convention of opposition CMs soon in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 13: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced a convention of chief ministers from opposition parties will be held in Delhi on "brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states."

"Beloved Didi @MamataOfficial telephoned me to share her concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states. She suggested for a meeting of Opposition CMs," Stalin posted on Twitter.

"I assured her of DMK's commitment to uphold State autonomy. Convention of Opposition CMs will soon happen out of Delhi!," he added.

Stalin's tweet comes after he said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's act of proroguing the Assembly is 'without any propriety', triggering a war of words with Dhankhar responding to the statement as harsh and not based on fact.

Stalin tweeted, "The act of #WestBengal Governor to prorogue the WB Assembly Session is without any propriety expected from the exalted post and goes against the established norms and conventions." The Tamil Nadu Chief Minster further said, "the 'symbolic' head of the state should be the role model to uphold the constitution. Beauty of democracy lies in extending mutual respect to each other."

"Find it unusually expedient to respectfully invite indulgent attention of TN CM @mkstalin that his extremely harsh hurtful observations are not in the least in conformity with facts- attached order. Assembly was prorogued at express request @MamataOfficial @rajbhavan_tn," Dhankar posted on his twitter, in response to Stalin.

