BrahMos test with indigenous components has gone up now: DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 14: DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy on Wednesday said that most of the indigenous systems, incorporated now, have functioned to full satisfaction and the indigenous content has gone up in BrahMos now.

Speaking to media, Reddy said, ''BrahMos is supersonic cruise missile. Test is done primarily to enhance indigenous content in missile. Many indigenous systems incorporated in BrahMos missile system have been flight tested, along with extended range.''

''It was a successful mission. Most of the indigenous systems, incorporated now, have functioned to full satisfaction & the indigenous content has gone up in BrahMos now,'' DRDO Chief G Satheesh Reddy on test-firing of extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on September.

India successfully test-fires Rudram Anti-Radiation Missile developed by DRDO

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the extended range BrahMos supersonic missile which can hit targets at more than 400 kilometers range. The missile was launched around 10.30 am from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore district.

The tests were carried out under PJ-10 project of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This was the second test firing of the supersonic missile. The airframe and booster of the missle are indigenous.

Since September 7, the DRDO has carried out ten test firings of a wide array of missiles-roughly one every three days. These missiles range from the nuclear-capable Shaurya-a ground-launched variant of the submarine-launched B-05 ballistic missile-the air-launched Anti Radiation Missile 'Rudram' and tactical missiles like the yet to be named laser-guided Anti Tank Guided Missile.