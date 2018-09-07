BPSC Bihar Judicial service exam online registration new date

New Delhi, Sep 7: The BPSC Bihar Judicial service exam online registration date has been postponed.

As per the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), the application submission will now begin from September 11 and will conclude on October 1. Earlier the same was to start from September 8. Also, the application fee can now be submitted till October 12. A total of 349 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Those interested in applying may do so at the official website - www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a preliminary and main examination.

Preliminary exam pattern:

Prelims will have multiply choice type questions. Questions will be based on general knowledge and current affairs, elementary general science, law of evidence and procedure, constitutional and administrative law of India, Hindu law and Muhammadan law, law of transfer of property and principles of equity and law of trusts and specific relief, law of contracts and torts and commercial law.

Main examination pattern:

General knowledge and current affairs: 150 marks

Elementary general science: 100

General Hindi: 100

General English: 100

Law of evidence and procedure: 150

Those who wish to apply should be holding a LLB or equivalent degree from an institute recognised by Bar Council of India (BCI). The age of the aspirant should be minimum 22 years and should not exceed 35 years. Relaxation in age is provided as per the norms.