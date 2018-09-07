  • search

BPSC Bihar Judicial service exam online registration new date

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 7: The BPSC Bihar Judicial service exam online registration date has been postponed.

    BPSC Bihar Judicial service exam online registration new date

    As per the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), the application submission will now begin from September 11 and will conclude on October 1. Earlier the same was to start from September 8. Also, the application fee can now be submitted till October 12. A total of 349 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Those interested in applying may do so at the official website - www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

    Selection Procedure

    The selection will be done on the basis of a preliminary and main examination.

    Preliminary exam pattern:

    Prelims will have multiply choice type questions. Questions will be based on general knowledge and current affairs, elementary general science, law of evidence and procedure, constitutional and administrative law of India, Hindu law and Muhammadan law, law of transfer of property and principles of equity and law of trusts and specific relief, law of contracts and torts and commercial law.

    Main examination pattern:

    General knowledge and current affairs: 150 marks
    Elementary general science: 100
    General Hindi: 100
    General English: 100
    Law of evidence and procedure: 150

    Those who wish to apply should be holding a LLB or equivalent degree from an institute recognised by Bar Council of India (BCI). The age of the aspirant should be minimum 22 years and should not exceed 35 years. Relaxation in age is provided as per the norms.

    Read more about:

    bihar online registration

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 8:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue