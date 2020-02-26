  • search
Trending Donald Trump Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Both India-US national constitution begins with, ‘We the people’: Trump tweets

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 26: US President Donald Trump highlighted that both the nations US and India's constitutions begin with the same three beautiful words, "We the people." Which marks that both the nations are alike, they honor, respect, trust, empower, and fight for the citizens.

    Both India-US national constitution begins with, ‘We the people’: Trump tweets

    Trump on February 24 during his two day maiden visit to India, took on to Twitter to express his thoughts after the visiting India, the US president also tweeted in Hindi, he wrote, "Our two national constitutions both begin with the same three beautiful words: "We the people." That means that in America and India alike, we honor, respect, trust, empower, and fight for the citizens we proudly serve!"

    The US president was on two day maiden visit to India for talks with the top Indian leadership that significantly ramp up bilateral relations, especially in the defence and strategic ties.

    He was accompanied by First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump india indian constitution

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X