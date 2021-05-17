'Both failed': Rahul Gandhi's dig at PM Modi and PM CARES ventilators
New Delhi, May 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging the ventilators provided under the PM CARES Fund were dysfunctional.
"There's a lot [in] common between PMCares ventilator[s] and the PM himself: too much false PR, don't do their respective jobs and nowhere in sight when needed," Gandhi said in a tweet.
There’s a lot common between PMCares ventilator and the PM himself:— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2021
- too much false PR
- don’t do their respective jobs
- nowhere in sight when needed!
The reaction comes amid a row over reports suggesting the ventilators provided under the PM CARES Fund for treatment of Covid-19 patients didn't work properly.
India has been struggling to meet the high demand for ventilators, medical oxygen and ICU beds during the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 that has overwhelmed the health infrastructure resulting in a high rate of deaths.