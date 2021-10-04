When will schools reopen in Tamil Nadu for 1st to 8?

Booking of government buses tickets for Deepavali starts today

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Oct 04: Deepavali is celebrated on November 4. People who stay in different parts of the country for study and work usually book buses and trains to go to their home towns to celebrate Diwali.

Generally there is a facility to book tickets within 30 days to travel on government express buses.

In that regard, the bookings to go home on November 3, the day before Deepavali, starts today. Tickets can also be booked at Government Processor and Private Transport Processors, including the TNSTC Processor, at the State Transport Corporation's website at www.tnstc.in.

More than 19 thousand buses are running daily throughout Tamil Nadu. Additional buses are usually operated during the festive season.

Special buses will run on behalf of the government for about 5 days before and after Diwali. About 4,000 buses were operated last year and this year too, consultations are being held on setting up special bus stands and operating special buses.

Transport Minister said that the Ministry of Transport will announce this soon.

Menwhile the officials in the transport corporation said that te air conditioned and seating bus tickets would be sold out as the fares of the corporation buses will be lesser than the private buses.

The officials also added that about 200 special buses would be alloted to nine districts that face the rural local body elections on october 6th to 9th.

As a part of the request of the public from nine districts working and studying in Chennai districts ,the government is planning to arrange 200 special buses for the convience to travel to their natives to cast votes for the upcoming local body elections.

The special buses are expected to operate from Chennai on 5th and 8th october for the elections said the sources from the transport corporation.

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 13:20 [IST]