    Book now, IRCTC online ticket booking was never stopped

    New Delhi, Apr 04: Was the IRCTC online ticket booking ever stopped. The Ministry of Railways has clarified that the bookings for reserved train tickets was never stopped except for the lockdown period ie between March 24 and April 14.

    This clarification came after several media reports said that the reservations for journeys post April 14 has resumed.

    Several persons had returned to their homes owing to the lockdown announced by the government. Those who are eager to get back now can start booking their tickets. The government has not indicated as yet that the lockdown would continue beyond April 14.

    Hence if you are planning on booking your ticket, you could do so now.

    Don't cancel train tickets, you will get refund automatically: IRCTC to passengers

    The Railway Ministry has said that a section of the media is reporting that the Railways has resumed ticket booking from April 15, which is not correct. It is clarified that the booking of reserved train tickets never stopped except for the lockdown period. Since advance reservation period for taking reserved ticket is Rs 120 days, ticket bookings for April 15 and beyond were made open much prior to the lockdown period, the Ministry also said.

