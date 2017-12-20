Bombay HC dismisses Tarun Tejpal plea to quash rape charges

The Panaji bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal's petition challenging trial in the rape case against him.

Tejpal faces charges under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code -- endorsed by the court -- while an additional Section 354 (b) (criminal assault with intent to disrobe) had been added.

The former editor-in-chief of the magazine has been accused of sexually assaulting a junior female colleague in the elevator of a hotel in north Goa during an event in November 2013. Tejpal was subsequently arrested but is now out on bail.

OneIndia News