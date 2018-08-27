Bogus companies misuse PAN: This Delhi man becomes 'tycoon' without wanting

New Delhi, Aug 27: No matter how stringent measures government comes up with, the tax evaders and those indulging in scrupulous transactions will always try to find a way to cheat the system.

According an Indian Express report, a 27-year-old middle-class man from Delhi was startled to find out that his PAN number was used, without his knowledge, to carryout high value transactions abroad. He was also shocked to find out that he was a director of 13 companies.

Even he came to know about this when he got a notice from the Income Tax department in January this year.

He rushed to the police and the Enforcement Directorate to complain that his PAN number had been used without his knowledge by bogus companies, said the Indian Express report.

The man, who hails from Bihar, said that he initially did not take the notices seriously. Then he got a call from the IT department and was informed that his PAN number was used to carryout a transaction worth Rs 61.37 lakh .

Rs 61.37 lakh was allegedly remitted from one Maxkart Impex company to Dynamic Telecon Trading Ltd situated at Bright Way Tower in Mong Kok Road, Hong Kong, the Delhi man was quoted as saying by the report.

[In a dare TRAI chief makes Aadhaar details public, Twitter responds with his PAN, phone number]

When the man further delved into the case, he found out that the transaction was carried out with him as the proprietor of Maxkart Impex company.

"I got a call from an IT official who informed me that the transaction was carried forward from Janakpuri branch of a national bank," he told Indian Express.

[Trafficking, terror and now hawala: India sits on a ticking time bomb of 40,000 Rohingya Muslims]

To his amazement, when he approached the bank, the manager showed the photocopy of his voter ID card, PAN card and my photo, but the signature did not match, he said.

[How to Apply For Duplicate PAN Card/Reprint PAN Card - Your Complete Guide]

The case is now being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.