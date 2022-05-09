YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Blood Moon total lunar eclipse 2022 full guide! What time does it begin and end?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 09: On 16 May 2022, a total lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will occur over South America, most of North America and parts of Europe and Africa. This will be the second eclipse of the year, after the April 30/May 1 partial solar eclipse that was visible in parts of the southern hemisphere.

    Blood Moon total lunar eclipse 2022 full guide! What time does it begin and ends?
    Representational Image

    A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, and its shadow covers the Moon. The Moon will turn red when the eclipse reaches totality.

    'Blood Moon': Exactly what time does it begin and ends ?

    When the Eclipse Happens Worldwide — Timeline

    Lunar eclipses can be visible from everywhere on the night side of the Earth, if the sky is clear. From some places the entire eclipse will be visible, while in other areas the Moon will rise or set during the eclipse.

    Event UTC Time Time in Bengaluru* Visible in Bengaluru
    Penumbral Eclipse begins 16 May, 01:32:05 16 May, 07:02:05 No, below the horizon
    Partial Eclipse begins 16 May, 02:27:52 16 May, 07:57:52 No, below the horizon
    Full Eclipse begins 16 May, 03:29:03 16 May, 08:59:03 No, below the horizon
    Maximum Eclipse 16 May, 04:11:28 16 May, 09:41:28 No, below the horizon
    Full Eclipse ends 16 May, 04:53:55 16 May, 10:23:55 No, below the horizon
    Partial Eclipse ends 16 May, 05:55:07 16 May, 11:25:07 No, below the horizon
    Penumbral Eclipse ends 16 May, 06:50:49 16 May, 12:20:49 No, below the horizon

    * The Moon is below the horizon during this eclipse, so it is not possible to view it in Bengaluru.

    How to watch lunar eclipse on May 16?

    Though the lunar eclipse will not be visible in India on May 16, stargazers will be able to live stream it through the social media platforms of NASA. You can tune in to NASA's Facebook, YouTube, or official website to watch the Chandra Grahan.

    Comments

    More LUNAR ECLIPSE News  

    Read more about:

    lunar eclipse

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X