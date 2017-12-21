Blast at sugar mill in Bihar leaves 3 workers dead, several injured

Patna, Dec 21: In an unfortunate incident, three workers were killed and several others were left injured after a blast occurred at a sugar mill in Gopalganj, Bihar on Thursday. The blast is stated to have occurred in the mill's boiler.

Visuals provided by ANI show the extent of damage caused in the sugar mill due to the blast. The authorities are yet to issue a statement in this regard.

Most of the sugar mills in the state blatantly flout safety norms, alleged a local activist. "The government and the mill owner are answerable to the disaster. How long businessmen are going to play with the lives of poor workers?" questioned the activist.

