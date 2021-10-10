What power ministry said on the coal stock position in India

Blackout fears: ‘Unnecessary Panic', Power Minister refutes reports of coal shortage

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 10: Union Power Minister RK Singh on Sunday, 10 October, denied reports of coal shortage in power plants across the country, saying they were "created unnecessarily", ANI reported.

"In effect, neither there was, nor there is any crisis. It was created unnecessarily. I've warned Tata Power CEO of action if they send baseless SMSs to customers that can create panic. Messages by GAIL & Tata Power qualify as acts of irresponsible behaviour," he was quoted as saying by ANI after his meeting with the officials of the Power Ministry, BSES, and Tata Power, who had earlier reached his residence for a meeting over coal shortage at power plants.

The minister met officials from BSES, Delhi's power ministry, and Tata power at his residence on Sunday to talk about the issue of coal shortage in power plants.

Coal shortage crisis seems to be deepening as a Tata Power arm operating in Delhi has sent phone messages to its customers to use electricity judiciously in the afternoon referring to the ongoing issue.

Tata Power arm Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL), which operates mainly in northwest Delhi, has sent the SMS (message) to its customers, a source said.

The SMS sent on Saturday stated: "Due to limited coal availability in generation plants across north, power supply scenario between 2 pm to 6 pm is at critical level. Kindly use electricity judiciously. Be a responsible citizen. Inconvenience caused is regretted - Tata Power-DDL."

Earlier last week, Power Minister R K Singh had admitted to the coal shortage at thermal power plants in the country and termed it beyond usual.

However, later he had also said that the power demand would be moderated in the second half of October and coal supplies will also improve at plants.