Blackbuck case: Saif, Sonali, Tabu in trouble again?

By
    Jaipur, Sep 15: The Rajasthan government on Saturday said it will appeal before the Rajasthan High Court against the acquittal of actors Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan and others in the Blackbuck poaching case.

    The 1998 blackbuck poaching case involved Salman Khan and his co-stars from the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' including Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Tabu, and Saif Ali Khan who were also initially accused of the crime.

    Blackbuck case: Saif, Sonali, Tabu in trouble again?

    In April this year, the Rajasthan High court in its verdict convicted Salman Khan and sentenced him to five years of prison with a penalty of Rs 10,000 and acquitted the other accused.

    Jodhpur sessions court ruled that the 'Sultan' star will need to seek its permission every time he has to travel abroad.

    The ruling came in response to an application filed by the 52-year-old's lawyers, asking for an exemption from seeking permission for foreign travel.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 15:42 [IST]
