Mucormycosis fungal infection symptoms: All you should know

Lockdown helping, should be extended if need be: Sadanada Gowda

Black fungus notified as disease in Haryana

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 15: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that black fungus has been declared a notified disease in the state.

Now, if any cases of this disease are found, the doctors will have to report them to the concerned chief medical officer (CMO), Vij said in a statement here.

The black fungus infection, also known as mucormycosis, is caused by a fungus called mucor.

Mucormycosis fungal infection symptoms: All you should know

Black fungus has been declared a notified disease in Haryana, Vij said.

Now, if a patient is diagnosed with black fungus in any government or private hospital of the state, it will have to be reported to the CMO of the concerned district so that appropriate steps can be taken to prevent the disease, he said.

Senior doctors of PGIMS, Rohtak will conduct meetings through videoconferencing with all the doctors who are treating coronavirus patients in the state and inform them about the treatment of black fungus.

Recently, several states have flagged cases of COVID-triggered mucormycosis, especially among patients who are diabetic.

Earlier this month, Niti Aayog member (health) V K Paul had ruled out an outbreak of COVID-triggered mucormycosis and said that the situation was being monitored.