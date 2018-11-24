Black day for Mandya: Rebel star Ambareesh no more

Bengaluru, Nov 24: Hours after the tragic incident in Mandya district, Actor-turned-politician MH Amarnath aka Rebel Star Ambareesh the former MP who represented the district passed away in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Ambareesh was suffering from ailments related to kidney and lungs. He was being treated at Vikram hospital in Bengaluru.

Malavallii Huche Gowda Amarnath (Ambareesh) or M.H.Amarnath (Ambareesh), was well known as Rebel-Star and Mandyada Gandu. Ambareesh became a hero with a film titled Amarnath where he was introduced by V.K. Ramesh (art director).

Also read: 26 feared dead after bus falls into canal in Karnataka, CM visits accident spot

Awards and recognitions:

Karnataka State Special Award for Best Actor for Antha in 1982.

Karnataka State Award for "Best Supporting Actor"(1985-86) in the film Masanada Hoovu, directed by Puttanna Kanagal

Filmfare Award for Best Actor in the film "Olavina Udugore" directed by Rajendra Babu.

Received NTR National Award for the year 2005.[13]

Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award - South 2009.

Andhra Government honoured Nandhi Award 2009.

Puttanna Kanagal award in 90s but rejected

TV9 Sandalwood Star Awards - 2012, Lifetime Achievement Award

Karnataka Government Dr. Vishnuvardhan Award in the year 2011

Honorary Doctorate from the Karnataka University, Dharwad in the year 2013[14]

SIIMA Lifetime Achievement Award 2012

More details awaited.