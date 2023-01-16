‘Black box’ from crashed Nepal plane found

Now, Singapore to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after Ethiopian Airlines crash

India

Black Box, the crucial and most important equipment of any aircraft, comes to our mind when we hear about any air crash.

Kathmandu, Jan 16: The "black box" from a Yeti Airlines plane carrying 68 passengers and four crew members that crashed just before landing two kilometers away from the Pokhara Airport in Nepal has been found.

The accident took place on Sunday, the Himalayan nation's deadliest aviation accident in over 30 years.

What is Black Box?

It consists of voice recorder and a flight data recorder.

Both devices are invaluable for air crash investigators globally and will continue to be crucial in finding out the causes of aviation accidents.

Black Box is required to be equipped with the cockpit of the aircraft.

It also offers plane manufacturers and the government's considerable ideas to help make air travel as safe as possible.

The Black Box was invented by Australian scientist David Warren. The first demonstration unit was produced in 1957.

The Nepal plane crash

Australia became the first country in the world to make the Black Box mandatory for all commercial aircraft after 1960 plane crash in Queensland.

A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft. The five Indians, all reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, 25, Bishal Sharma, 22, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27, Sonu Jaiswal, 35, and Sanjaya Jaiswal.

Of the five Indians, four were planning to participate in paragliding activities in the tourist hub of Pokhara, a local resident who travelled with them to Nepal, said. The runway of Pokhara International Airport is 45 metres wide and 2,500 metres long, and its designation is 12-30.

The ill-fated plane commanded by Captain Kamal KC, an instructor pilot, made the first contact with the Pokhara control tower from nearly 110 kilometres away.

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 11:59 [IST]