    BKU chief Naresh Tikait extends support to RLD-SP candidates

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Muzaffarnaga, Jan 16: BKU national president Naresh Tikait extended his support to SP-RLD candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

    Naresh Tikait

    The alliance of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Samajwadi Party (SP) had on Saturday announced its second list of seven candidates for the assembly elections.

    All candidates are members of the Jayant Chaudhary-led RLD, according to the list shared by the party on social media.

    The alliance has fielded Rajpal Baliyan from Budhana and Chandan Chauhan from Meerapur, both in Muzaffarnagar district, and Ashraf Ali from Thana Bhawan in Shamli.

    I hope people of the state will support the candidates of this coalition, Tikait said while addressing people at Sisauli here.

