    BJP wants to kill Kejriwal says AAP

    New Delhi, Mar 30: The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that the BJP wants to killed Arvind Kejriwal. The statement came shortly after BJP workers clashed with the police outside the house of Kejriwal during a protest against his remarks on the movie The Kashmir Files.

    The BJP alleged that Kejriwal mocked the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus shown in the film. Addressing the media after the incident, Delhi's deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia said that the BJP wants to kill Kejriwal because they cannot defeat him in the elections.

    "Today, BJP's goons reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house in the presence of the police. They aren't able to defeat him in elections so they want to kill him," Sisodia said.

    BJP's frustration over the crushing defeat in Punjab at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party is clear now.

    The attack on the house of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the presence of police is a very cowardly act. It is now clear that the BJP fears only AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann said.

    BJP goons kept vandalizing CM @ArvindKejriwal ji's house. Instead of stopping them, the BJP police brought them to the door of the house, Sisodia said in a tweet.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 16:35 [IST]
