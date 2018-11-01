BJP uses ease of doing biz ranking to target Congress

New Delhi, Nov 1: BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday attacked the Congress for being unable to elevate India's position in the global arena for facilitating business.

Addressing the media on India's jump to the 77th position in the ease of doing business rankings, Patra on Thursday said that there was an ease of doing corruption under UPA.

Patra said, "Under the UPA government, India's ranking fell."

Taking a dig at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, BJP said, "Economist PM ruined the growth path."

Speaking about India's growth under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, BJP said, "The country has escalated from being the fragile 5 to fastest growing economy in the world."

ndia jumped 23 positions in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index and is now ranked 77 out of 190 countries in 2018, a development that could help the country attract more foreign investments.

It was ranked 100 in 2017, making a leap of 30 places.

The World Bank released its latest Doing Business Report (DBR, 2019) today in New Delhi.

The ranking comes as a shot in the arm for the Narendra Modi government which faces strong dissenting voices from opposition parties ahead of the general elections next year.

India has improved its rank by 53 positions in the last two years and 65 positions in the last four years.