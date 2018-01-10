BJP trying to divert attention of people from real issues: Yechury

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jan 10: Asserting that the BJP-led NDA government was trying to divert the attention of the people from their economic decisions, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday alleged that BJP was supporting vigilantist groups for "communal polarization".

Addressing a public meeting at District Board ground here, Yechury said BJP was apprehensive that resentment of people against economic decisions might take shape of a national agitation against the government. So it is promoting vigilantist groups harassing people in the name of 'Gau Raksha' and 'Romeo squad' to divert attention from real issues the country was facing, he alleged.

CPI-M general secretary was accompanied by Politburo member Brinda Karat to attend conference of Jharkhand unit of the party. Yechury said BJP had strongly opposed FDI in retail sector when Manmohan Singh government had brought the bill but, when the saffron party came in power it has passed the legislation.

He also charged that leaders of opposition parties were harassed by trumping false corruption charges but, at the same time inquiry is not being conducted against ruling party leaders and his family members.

"Why the PM is mum on charges against Amit Shah's son while he is claiming himself Chaukidar of country"?, he questioned.

Yechury accused the BJP-led government of trying to destablise Left-ruled Kerala and Tripura state governments as CPI-M is only opposition party which is resisting wrong policy of central government.

"There are 100 MPs of BJP who came from Congress. Had not they joined BJP, the saffron party would have never been in the power", he said.

Politburo member Brinda Karat and state secretary Gopikant Baxi also addressed the public meeting.

