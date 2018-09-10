BJP to start membership drive in UP in second fortnight of September

New Delhi, Sep 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to start a fortnight programme of membership drive in Uttar Pradesh from September 15 to September 30 to add at least five to six million new youth voters. Not only the booth committee of 1.60 lakh booths in the state will be involved in this drive but Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad will also contribute in this exercise.

The BJP is concerned about Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections where it has maximum stakes. As per the party sources, party plans to add 50 to 75 thousand voters in every Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. They will take the help of electoral roll prepared by the Election Commission of India to reach out to youths.

However, the party sources said that but the bigger role will be played by the booth committees which not only have the objective of making them member but have the responsibility of bringing to the programmes of the BJP and take them to the booth on the day of polling. The BJP wants its number in every Lok Sabha as invincible so as per its plan it wants to take up to 51 per cent.

The party has decided to participate in voter revarification programme of the ECI but it is gathering information through booth committees and private agencies which is being managed from its old headquarters at 11 Ashok Road. A BJP leader in the state said that the UP BJP is in the direct supervision of the national president of the BJP Amit Shah so there is no laxity possible and by September 30, the party will be able to achieve the target.

Sources said that the BJP does not want to leave any chance for the mahagathbandhan even if it becomes a reality in the state during Lok Sabah elections.