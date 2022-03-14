YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP to stake claim to form govt in Goa today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Mar 14: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will stake the claim to form a government in Goa today. MLA-elect Ganesh Gaonkar will be administered an oath by Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai today. He has been appointed as the pro-term speaker.

    BJP to stake claim to form govt in Goa today

    The Governor has called for the convening of a new Assembly on March 15 in Goa for the purpose of administering the oath or affirmation to the newly-elected members, Goa Raj Bhawan said in a notice on Sunday.

    "As the tenure of the current Assembly was up to March 15, 2022, and in view of the notification of the Election Commission of India issued on March 10, 2022, constituting the newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly of Goa, Governor dissolved the Assembly on March 12, 2022, with immediate effect," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

    The Governor has appointed Ganesh Gaonkar to be the person before whom members of the Goa Legislative Assembly shall make and subscribe the oath or affirmation. Gaonkar will be administered the Oath of MLA by Governor on March 14, 2022, at 11:30 am at Raj Bhavan.

    The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa winning 20 seats in the 40-member state assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats. Independent candidates bagged three seats while two seats each went to the tally of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP). Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party (GFP) got one seat each.

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 goa election 2022 bjp politics

    Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X