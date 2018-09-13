BJP to make 12-14 booth workers at every minority concentrate booth

New Delhi, Sep 13: Booth management has been the core to the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ever since Amit Shah has taken over as the party president. So the party has been focusing on booth management and getting results but still a big number of booths remained unrepresented in many areas of the country in the minority dominated areas. This is an attempt by the BJP to reap benefits of its initiatives on tripple talaq and nikah-halala.

Now, the party is working to enlist all such minority dominated districts, areas and booth. A well placed source in the BJP told One India that the party is planning to appoint at least 12-14 members at every booth in the minority concentrated area as in the last Lok Sabha elections many such booths remained unrepresented.

Sources said that Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Telengana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kshmir are some of the most important states where the party is focusing more not only to make inroads among the minority communities but get votes polled as well.

The BJP sources said that in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has got around 20 per cent votes in the minority concentrated booths that the party wants to get increased. This will only be possible when representatives of the BJP are present at every booth which helps not only guide voters but bring them to the booths.

As per the minority works ministry, there are 90 minority concentration districts in the country, there are around 338 class I towns where minority population is 25 per cent or more of the total population, there are 1228 blocks where minority population is 25 per cent or more of total population, there are 251 class I and II towns where minority population is 25 per cent or more of total population and have both or either of socio-economic and basic parameters below the national average.