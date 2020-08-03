YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP to celebrate Ram temple's 'bhumi pujan' by lighting diyas

    By
    |

    Dehradun, Aug 03: The BJP will celebrate the foundation stone-laying of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 by lighting diyas in Uttarakhand.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

    BJP to celebrate Ram temples bhumi pujan by lighting diyas
    Representational Image

    BJP workers throughout the state will light rows of earthen lamps at party offices as well as at their houses to celebrate the occasion, the state unit chief of the saffron party, Bansidhar Bhagat, told reporters here on Monday.

    'Shiv Sena contributed Rs 1 crore for Ram temple in Ayodhya'

    However, the social-distancing norms in view of the coronavirus pandemic will have to be maintained everywhere during the celebrations, he said. Bhagat also appealed to people to celebrate the occasion by lighting lamps.

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be scripting a golden page in the history of India on August 5, when he will do the bhoomi pujan and lay the foundation stone for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said.

    Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also described it as a significant moment. The chief minister's residence here will brighten up with the light of earthen lamps to celebrate the occasion, Rawat said.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp ram temple ayodhya politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue