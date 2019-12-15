BJP to campaign nationwide to spread awareness about Citizenship Law

New Delhi, Dec 15: In the view of protests against the amended Citizenship Act, on Sunday the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-BJP party has announced a nationwide campaign to spread awareness about the Citizenship Act, legislation and asserted that it is not discriminatory against Muslims or any other community.

Today, at a press conference the Party's spokesperson Sambit Patra told that BJP workers will fan out across the country to inform people about the law that seeks to provide citizenship to the religious minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India to escape religious persecution.

"There is no provision in this law that even a single right of our Muslim brothers and sisters will be taken away. Instead rights will be provided to those who are living in India without any rights facing religious persecution in countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan," Patra said.

He said party functionaries from 11 states were briefed by the national leadership on the law's provisions here on Sunday before they start a campaign in their respective state.