BJP takes a dig at Raghuram Rajan for joining Rahul’s Yatra

India

oi-Prakash KL

"He did it to repay his debt to the dynasty," said party leader Ravi, describing him to be "just another jewel in the court of the Fake Gandhis"

New Delhi, Dec 14: The BJP has taken a jibe at former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, a critic of the BJP government's economic policies, after he joined Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Wednesday.

BJP National Secretary C.T. Ravi took a swipe at Rajan saying he was repaying his debt to the dynasty (Gandhis) for making him the RBI Governor. "Raghu Ram Rajan was glorified as a great economist by the liberals. But he turned out to be just another jewel in the court of the fake Gandhis," he wrote on Twitter. "He has joined Rahul Gandhi's alleged Bharat Jodo Yatra just to repay his debt to the dynasty that had made him RBI governor," the BJP leader said.

Similarly, Amit Malviya, who is in charge of the party's IT Cell, said that Rajan was aiming to become "next Manmohan Singh". "Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, a Congress appointee, joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a surprise. He fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh. Just that his commentary on India's economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic..., [sic]" he tweeted.

Freedom is the essence of Democracy & Harmony is the foundation of a prosperous Economy.



We walk for unity and to secure India’s future. pic.twitter.com/bsiXLU2ZMf — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 14, 2022

Notably, Manmohan Singh was the Governor of RBI in 1982 before becoming the Prime Minister of India in 2004. Raghuram Rajan served as the Governor between 2013 and 2016.

"BharatJodoYatra Shri Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of RBI, shaking steps with @RahulGandhi ji... The increasing number of people standing up to unite the country against hatred shows that we will be successful," the Congress wrote on Twitter and posted pics of Rajan walking with Rahul Gandhi. "Freedom is the essence of Democracy & Harmony is the foundation of a prosperous Economy. We walk for unity and to secure India's future," Gandhi tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Yatra, which kicked off on September 7 in Tamil Nadu, will complete its 100th day on Friday.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 16:58 [IST]