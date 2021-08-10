BJP shows income of over Rs 3,623 crore in 2019-20

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Aug 10: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has shown an income of over Rs 3,623 crore in 2019-20 and it earned Rs 2,555 crore from electoral bonds. According to the BJP's audited annual accounts for 2019-20 put in public domain by the Election Commission, the party's receipts stood at Rs 3623,28,06,093. Its expenditures stood at Rs 1651,02,25,425.

The BJP received Rs 2,555 crore (Rs 2555,00,01,000) from electoral bonds in 2019-20. Its total expenditure on election and general propaganda in 2019-20 stood at Rs 1,352.92 crore. Lok Sabha elections were held in 2019. As part of its election expenditure and general propaganda, the BJP spent over Rs 400 crore on advertisements.

While the details were submitted to the EC on July 22 this year, the document was out in public domain by the poll panel this week. In 2019-20, the Nationalist Congress Party received Rs 29.25 crore through electoral bonds, Trinamool Congress Rs 100.46 crore, DMK Rs 45 crore, Shiv Sena Rs 41 crore and the Rashtriya Janata Dal Rs 2.5 crore.