BJP’s yatras on hold for now as Calcutta HC will review order

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Dec 21: The BJP will have to put its Yatra programmes on hold for now. A Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court has said that it would review the order of the single judge, who had permitted the BJP to undertake the yatras in West Bengal.

Following the order of the single judge, the West Bengal government had approached the Calcutta High Court. It had challenged the order of the single judge which permitted the BJP to hold Rath Yatra rallies across the state as part of its 2019 Lok Sabha campaign.

The State Advocate General Kishore Dutta moved a petition opposing the single bench order before a division bench of the chief justice on Friday morning.

The state government has roped in senior counsel and veteran Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi to plead the case on behalf of the West Bengal Police.

The single judge had said that any threat to public order must be real and not imaginary or likely possibility. "Without providing for reasonable restrictions, the authorities have passed an order for total exclusion," the judge had also said.