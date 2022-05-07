BJP's Tajinder Bagga released by Magistrate in Gurugram; reaches home

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 07: After a long day drama, the Magistrate Court of Gurugram has grabted bail to BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, arrested over his month-old tweet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. As per reports, he has reached home safely and will go to court on Monday.

"Those who believe they can do anything with the help of Police, I want to tell them a BJP worker will not be scared of anyone. I thank Haryana and Delhi Police and all BJP workers for supporting me. Delhi Police has filed FIR and people concerned will be punished," said Tajinder Singh Bagga after the release.

"This was an illegal detention. No local police officer was informed about this. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal can register 100 more FIRs against me if he wants to. We will keep fighting until he apologises for what he said about Kashmiri Pandits," he added.

"This is the victory of truth, victory of democracy and victory of justice. A BJP worker will keep fighting for justice. We are not afraid of anyone. We are going to agitate on the streets against the injustice," said Adesh Gupta Delhi BJP President.

Tajinder Bagga's father Pritpal Singh Bagga (64) told PTI that his son, accompanied by his friends and supporters, returned home around 1 am. He was produced before a magistrate late at night.

"My son was produced before a magistrate in Gurugram and released by police. Later, he reached home accompanied by his friends and supporters," Pritpal Bagga said.

The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case of kidnapping after Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police personnel.

They claimed that the Punjab Police team did not inform the local police before arresting Tajinder Bagga from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri.

Tajinder Bagga, who is also the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month.

The Punjab Police team was stopped in Kurukshetra's Pipli, with a Haryana Police official saying they had received information that Bagga was "forcibly" picked up from his residence. A team of Delhi Police personnel, including senior officials, went to Kurukshetra, took Bagga's custody.

The Punjab Police booked Tajinder Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Tajinder Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.