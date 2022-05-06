BJP's Tajinder Bagga arrested by '50 Punjab cops' on 'Threat' to Kejriwal

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 06: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was on Friday morning arrested by Punjab Police.

    BJPs Tajinder Bagga arrested by 50 Punjab cops from Delhi home on Threat to Kejriwal

    Bagga was arrested by the police based on a complaint registered with its cybercell. He is the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

    AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a tweet wrote,''BJP leader @TajinderBagga M0), a party of the uncouth, was arrested by the Punjab Police. Had given to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji the threat of "Jeene nahi denge" (won't let you live).''

    BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that Bagga was arrested and taken away by 50 cops from his house. "A true chieftain, he cannot be intimidated or weakened by such antics. Why so much fear of a true Sardar?" he tweeted.

    Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor slammed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and accused the Punjab government of misusing the state government machinery against opposition leaders.

