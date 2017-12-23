BJP's film franchise would be called 'Lie Hard': Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday mocked at the BJP, saying that if the latter made a film series, it would be called "Lie Hard."

Taking to twitter on Saturday, the die-hard movie buff quipped if the BJP were to make a film franchise, it would be called Lie Hard, referencing the Die Hard series, an American action series comprising five films.

The sarcastic remarks came a day after Gandhi chaired his first meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting as party President, in which he roundly slammed the BJP.

A special court on Thursday acquitted all the accused in the 2G scam, one of the biggest corruption scandals erupted during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government.

"You all know the truth now about 2G, the truth is in front of you," 47-year-old Rahul Gandhi said.

In his under three-minute speech, Rahul slammed the BJP for 'spreading lies', when he was asked if he thought the 2G verdict in which all the accused have been acquitted was a vindication of Congress' stand.

"Everyone knows about 2G, the truth has come out in front of you, but the whole architecture of BJP is about lies, their whole structure is all about lies," Rahul said.

The Congress president, who had launched a relentless onslaught against Modi during the Gujarat polls, continued in the same vein as he termed the 'Gujarat model' a "lie".

Rahul said, "2g has been a vindication. The whole architecture of BJP is about lie, like Modi's model of Gujarat and that's what the people of Gujarat told us. The BJP is stealing resources. Even BJP Chief Amit Shah's son is converting 50 thousand to 80 cr and the PM is silent about it, same about the Rafael deal."

Taking on the ruling BJP government, Rahul further added, "In every promise, the BJP has faltered be it about depositing 15 lakh in bank accounts or GST. The country has to think why is Modi silent. And the truth behind 2g has come to the forefront. Everything is infront of the public to think and form a decision now."

OneIndia News