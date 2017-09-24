BJP’s crucial two-day national executive meet begins in Delhi

A two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting began in the National Capital on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may seek to dispel concerns over the state of economy and lay down his government's economic and political agenda.

The party's national office bearers, including its president Amit Shah, state chiefs and other key organisational leaders have gathered to finalise resolutions which the national executive is expected to discuss on September 25, the birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

#Visuals of Bharatiya Janata Party national executive meeting in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/HFWpjtFTSU — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2017

The key highlight of the meeting will be the presence of the party's all elected lawmakers, including close to 1,400 MLAs, 337 MPs and all MLCs besides its core group leaders from states among others on Monday.

More than 2,000 delegates will attend what has been described by senior party leaders as an "extended national executive" to mark the end of a year-long exercise to commemorate Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's 100th birth anniversary.

With the opposition parties attacking government's handling of the economy by citing the fall in GDP rate and demonetisation figures, PM Modi is expected to take them on and highlight his dispensation's "successes" in boosting transparency and curbing black money, party sources said.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has consistently attacked the government over economy during his visit to the US.

BJP sources said the party's resolution is likely to assert that the economy has been doing better under the NDA than it did under the previous UPA government.

The roll out of the GST has been described by the party as a major success of the government which, it has asserted, will integrate the country economy.

The prime minister's agenda of development will also be a key feature.

PM Modi, who will deliver the valedictory address on Monday, may use the opportunity to highlight his government's pro-poor measures and other policy decisions.

PTI