YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP, RSS workers enter into scuffle with police in Mathura, video of cop being thrashed goes viral

    By
    |

    Mathura, March 27: Some alleged BJP and RSS workers on Saturday had a scuffle with some policemen here following an altercation between them, officials said.

    BJP, RSS workers enter into scuffle with police in Mathura, video of cop being thraashed goes viral

    The scuffle took place after some policemen allegedly misbehaved with an RSS Zila Pracharak, Manoj Kumar, when he was taking a bath at a bathing venue of the Yamuna river in the Kumbh fair of Vrindavan, they said.

    Soon after the incident, a video of the alleged incident went viral on social media, purportedly showing some youths entering into an altercation with two or three policemen and one of them hitting a policeman on his back with a helmet.

    Union Govt chalks out road map to battle second wave of COVID-19Union Govt chalks out road map to battle second wave of COVID-19

    Following the incident local BJP activists, went on dharma in protest against the alleged misbehaviour of the policemen with them, necessitating the intervention of senior administrative and police officials to calm them. The RSS activists lifted the dharna only after Mathura's Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover, in presence of District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal, promised action against the erring policemen.

    The SSP also said legal action will be taken also against those involved in the farce after a probe into the incident. Following the incident, the local Congress leaders and workers accused the BJP and RSS activists of attacking policemen, including the area SHO, and demanded action against them.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp politics

    Story first published: Sunday, March 28, 2021, 10:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X