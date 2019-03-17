BJP releases list for Andhra, Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 17: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sunday released its list of candidates for the 54 seats of Arunachal Pradesh and list of candidates for the 123 seats of Andhra Pradesh for upcoming legislative assembly elections.

The party has named its candidates for 123 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and for 54 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, according to a statement.

The assembly elections for both Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh are due to be held on April 11 along with the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP releases its list of candidates for the 123 seats of Andhra Pradesh for upcoming legislative assembly elections pic.twitter.com/XTxs2RDvSJ — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2019

In Andhra Pradesh, the two main challengers for power are Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress with the BJP hoping to improve its tally.

The BJP came to power in Arunachal Pradesh after a majority of Congress MLAs deserted the party to ally with it and later joined it.