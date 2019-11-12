  • search
    BJP received donations over Rs 700 crore in 2018-19

    New Delhi, Nov 12: The ruling BJP has disclosed receiving over Rs 700 crore in donations through cheques and online payments during financial year 2018-19, with electoral trust managed by Tatas contributing half of the money.

    Tata-controlled Progressive Electoral Trust gave Rs 356 crore in donation, while Prudent Electoral Trust - India's richest trust - gave Rs 54.25 crore in donations, according to information the BJP provided to the Election Commission.

    Prudent Trust is backed by top corporate houses including Bharti Group, Hero MoroCorp, Jubilant Foodworks, Orient Cement, DLF, JK Tyres, among others. The information provided pertains to donations of Rs 20,000 and above that was received by the party through cheque or online payments.

    Donations received in form of electoral bonds were not included in the filing. The BJP received donations from individuals, companies as well as electoral trusts.

    As per the election code, political parties are mandated to disclose all donations they receive in a financial year.

    At present, political parties are not required to declare the names of individuals and organisations giving less than Rs 20,000 nor of those who donate via electoral bonds.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 8:23 [IST]
