BJP received 167.80 crore of total donations from electoral trusts: Report

New Delhi, Nov 28: Out of the 22 registered Electoral Trusts, 13 Trusts have been submitting copies of their Contributions report to the Election Commission, consistently, since their registration.

Satya/Prudent Electoral Trust is the only Trust to submit its Contributions report for all 5 years, FY 2013-14 to 2017-18 says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

There are 10 such registered Electoral Trusts that have either declared not receiving any contributions or have not submitted their reports, at all, since their registration.

Details of the donations received by Electoral Trusts, FY 2017-18:

As per the letter dated 11th Oct, 2017, sent by the CBDT to ECI on the updated list of Electoral Trusts, there were a total of 21 Electoral Trusts. One more Electoral Trust, AB General Electoral Trust, was registered in 6th Dec, 2017 and the total now stands at 22 Electoral Trusts registered with the CBDT, 13 of whom have submitted their contributions report. Of these only 5 Trusts declared receiving contributions from various corporate houses and individuals.

Contributions received and disbursed by Electoral Trusts during FY 2017-18

According to the rules formulated by the Central Government, Electoral Trusts are required to donate 95% of their total income to registered political parties in a financial year.

5 Electoral Trusts which have declared receiving contributions during FY 2017-18, have received a total amount of Rs 194.12 cr from corporates and individuals and distributed Rs 193.78 cr (99.82%) to various political parties.

Contributions made by Corporates and Individuals to Electoral Trusts, FY 2017-18

Bharti Airtel contributed the highest amount worth Rs 25.005 cr amongst all donors of the Electoral Trusts, followed by DLF Ltd. With Rs 25 cr and UPL Ltd which contributed Rs 22 cr, to various Trusts.

Only two individuals, Anil Kumar Gupta (Rs 10 lakhs to Janshakti Electoral Trust) and Sat Paul Mahajan (Rs 11,000 to Janshakti Electoral Trust) have contributed to Electoral Trusts in FY 2017-18.

Top 10 donors have donated Rs 139 cr to Electoral Trusts, which forms 71.61% of the total donations received by the Trusts during FY 2017-18.

Donations made by Electoral Trusts to Political Parties: FY 2017-18:

Prudent Electoral Trust donated Rs 154.30 cr to BJP while AB General Electoral Trust donated Rs 12.50 cr of its total income to BJP.

2 Electoral Trusts made contributions to only one political party each which includes NCP and JKNC.

Prudent Electoral Trust and AB General Electoral Trust are the only two, who have donated to 3 political parties each, BJP, INC and BJD.

BJP alone received Rs 167.80 cr or 86.59% of the total donations received by all political parties from Electoral Trusts. Other 4 political parties include INC, BJD, NCP and JKNC received only Rs 25.98 cr collectively.