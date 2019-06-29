BJP ready for J&K polls, but will wait for EC nod

New Delhi, June 29: Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh Fsaid BJP was ready for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and the final decision on the matter will be taken by the Elections Commission after considering security related issues.

Participating in the debate on a Resolution seeking Lok Sabha's approval to extend president's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for another six months, Singh said the BJP is a party with difference and unlike other parties, BJP workers remain active throughout the year.

"Some political parties accuse the BJP that it does not want assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir...We respect the Election Commission and CBI. It was the decision of the EC to not conduct assembly elections now in Jammu and Kashmir due to security related issues," he said.

The Minister further pointed out that BJP cadres work throughout the year, unlike other parties, in which workers get active only during elections time.

He said that those parties which did not participate in the Panchayat and Municipal eletions in Jammu and Kashmir are talking about automony of the state.

Singh also opined that if India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had allowed Vallabhai Patel to handle the Jammu and Kashmir situation, the history of the state would have been different.

"Nehru thought that he knew Jammu and Kashmir better than Patel....Otherwise the history of Jammu and Kashmir would have been different," he said.

Singh also accused leaders of the National Conference (NC) of political opportunism.

Claiming that militancy was on its way out, Singh said that "we are going through the last phase of militancy in Kashmir. You note this and after few months we will again deliberate on this.

"I am making a serious allegation before I conclude and I have no hesitation to do so. There is a vested interest in Kashmir in the continuation of militancy," he said.

The intellectual terrorism, he said, is causing as much harm as the terrorist with the gun.

Stating that BJP has invested heavily in Kashmir, he said that the only silver lining in the state is the youth of Kashmir.

Danish Ali (BSP) said that "in order to expand our political base we are deviating from the real issues of Jammu and Kashmir."