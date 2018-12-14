Home News India BJP quickly gets into election mode once again; blue print ready for all morcha of the party

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is getting ready for 2019 Lok Sabha elections with its plans immediately after facing rout in three states. Actually the party has prepared the blue print for the next battle and will analyse the defeat in these states later on. The party has handed over its agenda for 2019 Lok Sabaha polls to even all its morcha.

In the meeting of the office bearer of the party under the leadership of the party president Amit Shah not only finalised date of the national council meeting but also finalised programme of all seven morcha. Venues of these programmes have been decided in such a manner that achievement of the government could be presented more emphatically and workers can be activated.

Though the meeting of the BJP office bearer was pre-decided and it was felt that result of these elections will also be discussed but it was rejected by the BJP and even in the parliamentary party meeting nothing about elections was discussed by anyone including the Prime Minister. The PM has talked about Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anant Kumar and Bhola Singh while paying his tribute to these leaders asking people's representatives to get into act of serving people.

The BJP will have its national council on January 11 and 12 in New Delhi from where the party will blow the election bugle for 2019 Lok Sabha and in this meeting besides council members all elected representative of the party will participate. People attending this meeting will have a road map for the next four-five months. The BJP is known for the micro management so the activities of all morcha will be intensified even before the national executive.

Delhi will have conference of Yuva Morcha on December 15-16, Mahila Morcha conference on December 21-22 in Ahmedabad and in this meeting not only Mahila Morcha workers but Union ministers too will participate and a big rally in Ahmedabad will be organised on December 22 which will be addressed by the PM, party president, Union home minister and Union transport minister.

The purpose is very clear that the BJP will try to clear air on such issues on which it was cornered by the opposition. Loan waiver of farmers has been proved as a winning formula however the Centre is against any such formula. The meeting of Kishan Morcha will take place and with the help of these leaders, the BJP will try to reach out to grass root. The BJP will also try to put forth issues like SC/ST Act and OBC Commission individually to blunt the attack of the Opposition. Lok Sabha elections are likely to announced in March 2019 but before that the BJP wants to start churning in important states of the country to create a stir.